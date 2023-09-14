Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $130.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SWKS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.32.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SWKS opened at $96.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.