Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded at Redburn Partners

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Argus raised Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CCL

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.40.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.