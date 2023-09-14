FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Issued By Zacks Research

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Healthpeak Properties in a research report issued on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Healthpeak Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

PEAK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PEAK opened at $19.86 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $545.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

