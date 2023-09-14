Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.90 Per Share

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This is a boost from Foresight Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.88. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Foresight Solar Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON FSFL opened at GBX 93.09 ($1.16) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 121.68 and a current ratio of 104.40. The stock has a market cap of £567.81 million, a P/E ratio of 371.20 and a beta of 0.22. Foresight Solar Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 88.80 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 125.54 ($1.57).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Foresight Solar Fund news, insider Ann Markey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £10,100 ($12,639.22). 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Foresight Solar Fund

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

