Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS) Announces GBX 3.20 Dividend

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shires Income stock opened at GBX 220 ($2.75) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Shires Income has a 12 month low of GBX 213 ($2.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 275 ($3.44). The company has a market cap of £68.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,142.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 227.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 244.

In other Shires Income news, insider Robin Archibald purchased 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 229 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £4,985.33 ($6,238.68). 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

