Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BGB)

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:BGB opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $11.74.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $123,050.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 29,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,213.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,946,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,174,000 after buying an additional 269,042 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,744,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,771,000 after buying an additional 38,405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 29,342 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 865,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 202,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 51.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 83,812 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

