ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of ICF International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 12th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney expects that the business services provider will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $6.30 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

Get ICF International alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ICFI. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on ICF International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICF International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

ICF International Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $125.81 on Thursday. ICF International has a 52-week low of $94.53 and a 52-week high of $136.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.50 and its 200 day moving average is $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.57.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.63 million. ICF International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ICF International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 38.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in ICF International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ICF International

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,790,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $64,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,965.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,690. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

About ICF International

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.