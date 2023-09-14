Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KYYWF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,700 ($33.79) to GBX 2,000 ($25.03) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,150 ($26.91) to GBX 1,945 ($24.34) in a research note on Wednesday.
Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
