Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Update

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 85.2% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Victory Square Technologies Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of VSQTF opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. Victory Square Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

