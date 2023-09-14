FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Enbridge Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 11th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $2.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.78. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of C$10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.08 billion.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares set a C$53.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.73.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$46.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$93.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$44.86 and a 12 month high of C$56.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 188.83%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

