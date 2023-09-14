Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Update

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 108.6% from the August 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wesfarmers Trading Down 0.9 %

Wesfarmers stock opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62. Wesfarmers has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $18.08.

Wesfarmers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.2913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a boost from Wesfarmers’s previous dividend of $0.27. Wesfarmers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wesfarmers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

