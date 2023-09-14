Brokers Issue Forecasts for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.39 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:BHLB opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after acquiring an additional 126,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,253,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,203,000 after acquiring an additional 51,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,144,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $94,022,000 after acquiring an additional 66,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,166,000 after purchasing an additional 56,505 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,724,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,759,000 after purchasing an additional 167,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $33,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,198.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.44%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

