Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Plans Dividend of GBX 47

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $28.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Brooks Macdonald Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of BRK stock opened at GBX 1,870 ($23.40) on Thursday. Brooks Macdonald Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,665 ($20.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,300 ($28.78). The company has a market capitalization of £307.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,462.12, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,049.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,945.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider James Rawlingson purchased 500 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,022 ($25.30) per share, with a total value of £10,110 ($12,651.73). 13.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

