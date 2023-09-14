Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Eversource Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.34. The consensus estimate for Eversource Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Shares of ES opened at $63.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.14. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.37 and a 12-month high of $91.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

