Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Discover Financial Services Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Discover Financial Services in a report issued on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $12.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.78 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DFS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.13.

NYSE DFS opened at $88.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.45 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

