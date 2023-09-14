Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Snap Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Snap in a research report issued on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst V. Sawalka now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Snap’s current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Snap’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 36.83%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Snap from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.41.

SNAP stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.27. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49.

In other news, Director Poppy Thorpe sold 4,921 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $45,125.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at $424,240.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Poppy Thorpe sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $45,125.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,240.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $73,383.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 295,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,613,627 shares of company stock worth $16,744,101 in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 738.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

