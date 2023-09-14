Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.33 million. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.35%.

Quipt Home Medical Trading Up 1.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $236.87 million, a PE ratio of 563.00 and a beta of 0.61. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 2,325.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after buying an additional 1,773,242 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the first quarter valued at $3,301,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at about $2,439,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quipt Home Medical by 2,094.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 384,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 734,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 364,607 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quipt Home Medical

(Get Free Report)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.