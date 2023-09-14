Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Up 79.2% in August

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a growth of 79.2% from the August 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vonovia Stock Up 0.6 %

VONOY stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.92. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. Vonovia had a negative net margin of 112.26% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vonovia will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

