Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.96 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

EOG opened at $132.91 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $2,218,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 26,381 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $669,010,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12,998.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 13,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

