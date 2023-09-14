Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Rémy Cointreau Price Performance

Shares of REMYY stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $19.67.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.