Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Rémy Cointreau Price Performance
Shares of REMYY stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $19.67.
Rémy Cointreau Company Profile
