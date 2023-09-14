Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Burford Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BUR opened at GBX 1,247 ($15.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,495.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. Burford Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 478 ($5.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,388 ($17.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 9.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,055.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 967.27.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BUR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 ($22.78) price target on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,350 ($16.89) target price for the company.

About Burford Capital

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.