Portmeirion Group PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 3.50 (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Portmeirion Group Stock Down 1.9 %

PMP opened at GBX 282.44 ($3.53) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 318.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 386.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.17. Portmeirion Group has a 1-year low of GBX 260 ($3.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 522.65 ($6.54).

Get Portmeirion Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Portmeirion Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

About Portmeirion Group

(Get Free Report)

Portmeirion Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portmeirion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portmeirion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.