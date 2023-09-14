abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO) Plans Dividend of GBX 4

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
APEO opened at GBX 426.71 ($5.34) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £656.07 million, a PE ratio of 608.57 and a beta of 0.80. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 365 ($4.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 495 ($6.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 437.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 439.77.
abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Body Slammed Under $100, Is World Wrestling Stock an Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.