abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO) Plans Dividend of GBX 4

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

APEO opened at GBX 426.71 ($5.34) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £656.07 million, a PE ratio of 608.57 and a beta of 0.80. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 365 ($4.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 495 ($6.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 437.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 439.77.

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

