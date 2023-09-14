Johan Holtzhausen Buys 1,200 Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) Stock

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report) insider Johan Holtzhausen acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 795 ($9.95) per share, for a total transaction of £9,540 ($11,938.43).

Caledonia Mining Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Caledonia Mining stock opened at GBX 795 ($9.95) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 873.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,036.83. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 760 ($9.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,380 ($17.27). The stock has a market cap of £152.56 million, a PE ratio of -3,636.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20,000.00%.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

