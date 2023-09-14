Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Cut to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.97.

Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.75. Galp Energia, SGPS has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $7.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

