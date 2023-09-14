Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Cut to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.97.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Galp Energia, SGPS
Galp Energia, SGPS Trading Down 0.9 %
Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Galp Energia, SGPS
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Body Slammed Under $100, Is World Wrestling Stock an Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.