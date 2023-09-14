Threshold (T) Trading Up 2% Over Last Week

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, Threshold has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $173.20 million and approximately $6.48 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Threshold

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,009,327,021.745945 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01682861 USD and is up 3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $4,314,538.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

