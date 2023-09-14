Governance OHM Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $196.16 Million (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $121,582.31 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for $2,981.83 or 0.11252113 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
