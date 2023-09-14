Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 3,287 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,499,629,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

IHI stock opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.18. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

