Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Danaher by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.
Danaher Stock Performance
Shares of Danaher stock opened at $252.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $291.17.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.
Danaher Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher
In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Danaher
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Body Slammed Under $100, Is World Wrestling Stock an Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.