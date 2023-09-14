Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 449,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after buying an additional 145,810,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220,435 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 42,600,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361,035 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,241,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 26,633,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $316,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,265 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at $805,907,207.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares in the company, valued at $17,069,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.70. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 103.33%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

