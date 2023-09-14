Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,955 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.07% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QYLD opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1731 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

