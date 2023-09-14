Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $4.81 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $223.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $188.23 and a 12 month high of $240.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

