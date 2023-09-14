Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after buying an additional 4,712,819 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,100 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $73.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.02. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,199 shares of company stock worth $13,332,191 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

