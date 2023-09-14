Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $6.71 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 73,798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $153,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.04. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
