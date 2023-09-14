The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.19 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 16,302 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

