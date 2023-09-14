Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRSW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, an increase of 174.4% from the August 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hammerhead Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Hammerhead Energy stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. Hammerhead Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hammerhead Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter worth about $710,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 184,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 37,952 shares in the last quarter.

About Hammerhead Energy

Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

