Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF) Short Interest Down 67.8% in August

Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,700 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the August 15th total of 1,332,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Grupo Traxión in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Grupo Traxión alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GRPOF

Grupo Traxión Stock Performance

About Grupo Traxión

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRPOF opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Grupo Traxión has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $2.15.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Traxión, SAB. de C.V. operates as a mobility and logistics company in Mexico. It operates through Cargo, Logistics Solution, and Personnel and Student Transportation segments. The company offers dry and refrigerated boxes, hoppers, platforms, mid-range units, intermodal and multimodal, imports and exports, domestic distribution, cross-borders, ports, cross docks, and door-to-door freight services; logistics integration services, such as land management, control tower, networks consultancy, eCommerce, domestic trips, imports and exports, consolidated, specialized, storage, cold chain, in-house, cargo, door-to-door, land, air, and maritime services; and warehousing services, including dedicated warehousing, shared warehouses, platform crossings, inventory management, product unloading and loading, finishing and raw materials, exports shipping, inverse logistics, automated and aleatory systems, and collection by radiofrequency and/or voice, as well as copacking and production for exports, such as labeling, product assembling, promotional materials, thermal-forming, and sealing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Traxión Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Traxión and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.