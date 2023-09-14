DARTH Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (DAH)

DARTH (DAH) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. DARTH has a market cap of $638.29 million and $1.48 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DARTH token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DARTH has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DARTH Profile

DARTH’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09. The official message board for DARTH is darth383-000apy.medium.com. DARTH’s official website is darth.finance.

Buying and Selling DARTH

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.19639737 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

