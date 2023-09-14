MagnetGold Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $70.00 million and approximately $12,944.55 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000973 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

