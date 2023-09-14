Analyzing Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) & Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) and Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and Whitbread’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soho House & Co Inc. -11.46% -1,654.69% -5.01% Whitbread N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Soho House & Co Inc. and Whitbread, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soho House & Co Inc. 0 1 2 0 2.67 Whitbread 1 0 1 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Soho House & Co Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.92%. Given Soho House & Co Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Soho House & Co Inc. is more favorable than Whitbread.

16.5% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 75.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and Whitbread’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soho House & Co Inc. $1.08 billion 1.32 -$220.58 million ($0.62) -11.73 Whitbread N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Whitbread has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Soho House & Co Inc..

Summary

Soho House & Co Inc. beats Whitbread on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc. and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc. in March 2023. Soho House & Co Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom. Whitbread plc was founded in 1742 and is headquartered in Dunstable, the United Kingdom.

