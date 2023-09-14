Terra Classic Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $335.82 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $335.82 million and approximately $9.83 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00009634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002454 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001492 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002233 BTC.

About Terra Classic

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,836,138,657,387 coins and its circulating supply is 5,822,889,471,705 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

