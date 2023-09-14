Critical Survey: BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) & Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL)

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) and Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BioAtla and Cardiol Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioAtla N/A -77.19% -58.34% Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -60.85% -51.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BioAtla and Cardiol Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioAtla 0 1 5 0 2.83 Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

BioAtla presently has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 651.63%. Cardiol Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 219.15%. Given BioAtla’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BioAtla is more favorable than Cardiol Therapeutics.

This table compares BioAtla and Cardiol Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioAtla $250,000.00 390.07 -$106.48 million ($2.65) -0.77 Cardiol Therapeutics $60,000.00 1,004.67 -$23.79 million ($0.36) -2.61

Cardiol Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioAtla. Cardiol Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioAtla, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.7% of BioAtla shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of BioAtla shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

BioAtla has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiol Therapeutics has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cardiol Therapeutics beats BioAtla on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioAtla



BioAtla, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for multiple solid tumor types, including NSCLC, melanoma, and head and neck cancer; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. BioAtla, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Cardiol Therapeutics



Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis. The company is also developing subcutaneous formulation of CardiolRx for the treatment of fibrosis and inflammation in the heart that is related with the development and progression of heart failure. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

