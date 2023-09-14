Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Increases By 170.6%

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,850,000 shares, an increase of 170.6% from the August 15th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 543,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.1 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 127.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 101,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 56,948 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 147,968 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 242.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 85,336 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $19.07 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

