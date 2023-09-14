Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the August 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 0.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 491,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,343,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 323.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 60,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 46,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NBB opened at $14.88 on Thursday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $17.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
Further Reading
