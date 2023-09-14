Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Short Interest Update

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the August 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Comera Life Sciences Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRA opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69. Comera Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Comera Life Sciences alerts:

Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comera Life Sciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder David Soane acquired 273,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $139,657.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 225,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,080.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder David Soane purchased 273,838 shares of Comera Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $139,657.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 225,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,080.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Charles Cherington acquired 2,053,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $1,047,432.39. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,813,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,961.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 2,347,627 shares of company stock worth $1,199,690 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comera Life Sciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Comera Life Sciences worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comera Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous biologics to subcutaneous versions. The company's lead pipeline candidate is CLS-001, a subcutaneous formulation of vedolizumab for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comera Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comera Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.