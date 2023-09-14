Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Short Interest Update

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the August 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Comera Life Sciences Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CMRA opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69. Comera Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.04.
Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comera Life Sciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Comera Life Sciences worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous biologics to subcutaneous versions. The company's lead pipeline candidate is CLS-001, a subcutaneous formulation of vedolizumab for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.
