Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the August 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 578,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Investview Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:INVU opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Investview has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.
Investview Company Profile
