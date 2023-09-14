Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the August 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 578,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Investview Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:INVU opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Investview has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

Investview Company Profile

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the areas of financial education, digital assets, and related technology for individuals. The company offers digital asset technologies, self-directed brokerage services, institutional trade execution services, advisory services, codeless algorithmic trading technologies, crypto mining services, mining equipment repair services, and blockchain technologies.

