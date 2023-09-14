Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Short Interest Up 180.2% in August

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 180.2% from the August 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,693,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,847,000 after acquiring an additional 159,861 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 467,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,947,000 after buying an additional 138,150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,104,000 after buying an additional 117,815 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,169,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 358,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,097,000 after acquiring an additional 68,963 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock opened at $41.13 on Thursday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $213.85 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.60.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

