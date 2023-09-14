Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the August 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tarena International in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TEDU opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of -0.53.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.08 million for the quarter. Tarena International had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

