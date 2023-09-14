Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Short Interest Down 60.0% in August

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Stock Performance

PSCM opened at $65.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.74. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $73.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.1164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSCM. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.