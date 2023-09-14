Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Short Interest Down 60.0% in August

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Stock Performance
PSCM opened at $65.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.74. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $73.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.29.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.1164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Body Slammed Under $100, Is World Wrestling Stock an Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.