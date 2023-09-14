Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $804.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.50 million. Research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 152.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 584,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 352,745 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 122,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 23,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

